Headlines

The Lady Killer box office day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer sells only 293 tickets across India, collects...

PAK vs NZ, WC 2023: Fakhar Zaman shines as Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method

Meet man who left his job in US, returned to India, now leads Rs 21,053 crore pharma company

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Cloudy conditions await clash at Eden Gardens, check weather forecast

Meet woman who was married at 12 and abused by in-laws, built her own business, her current net worth is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Lady Killer box office day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer sells only 293 tickets across India, collects...

PAK vs NZ, WC 2023: Fakhar Zaman shines as Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Cloudy conditions await clash at Eden Gardens, check weather forecast

Bowlers who took wicket on first ball in ODI World Cups

Batters with most sixes in World Cup 2023 so far

10 must-watch Indian spy thriller series on OTT 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

The Lady Killer box office day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer sells only 293 tickets across India, collects...

Ahead of Salaar's clash with SRK's Dunki, makers of Prabhas-starrer reveal film's Christmas release has a KGF connection

Amid snake venom controversy, Elvish Yadav says he will sue Maneka Gandhi for defamation: 'Image kharab hoti hai...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

PAK vs NZ, WC 2023: Fakhar Zaman shines as Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method

Pakistan have won the match via DLS method by 21 runs after the match was called off due to rain in Bengaluru.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan found themselves in need of something extraordinary during their pursuit of the formidable 402-run target, and left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman delivered just that, guiding his team to a stunning 21-run victory via DLS over New Zealand in the high-scoring Bengaluru thriller, allowing them to stay alive in the World Cup 2023. This loss marked New Zealand's fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament, complicating Kane Williamson's path to the semifinals. With four victories under their belt, New Zealand must now win their final match to have a chance at progressing. Meanwhile, Pakistan, with four wins from eight matches, still maintains a mathematical possibility of qualifying, propelling them to fifth place in the points table.

As rain interrupted Pakistan's crucial match against New Zealand, the Babar Azam-led team found themselves 21 runs ahead on Duckworth Lewis's par score. With 25.3 overs bowled, Pakistan had comfortably reached 200 for one while chasing a daunting 402-run target. Following an hour-long rain delay, Pakistan was assigned a revised target of 342 in 41 overs (DLS) to clinch victory in Bengaluru. Chasing New Zealand's challenging total in 35.2 overs became crucial for Pakistan to improve their net run rate (NRR) and keep their semifinal hopes alive.

During their innings, Pakistan lost only one wicket, that of Abdullah Shafique, as Fakhar Zaman (126 not out) and skipper Babar Azam (66 not out) formed a formidable 194-run partnership for the second wicket. Fakhar Zaman led Pakistan's charge with a remarkable century off just 63 balls, the fastest in Pakistan's World Cup history. His aggressive batting, particularly against Trent Boult and Glenn Philips, added to Pakistan's momentum, while Babar Azam's steady half-century fortified their chase.

Earlier, Pakistan's decision to bowl first didn't yield the desired outcome, as Rachin Ravindra's third World Cup century (108 off 94) and skipper Kane Williamson's 95 off 79 laid the foundation for New Zealand's imposing total, with a significant 180-run partnership for the second wicket. Ravindra, born in Wellington to Bengaluru-born parents, delighted local fans with his measured strokeplay and moments of brilliance, crossing 500 runs in the World Cup with a 94-ball 108, including 15 fours and a six.

New Zealand had set a formidable total of 401 for six, marking only the second instance in the tournament that a team had crossed the 400-run mark. South Africa had previously broken Australia's 2015 record, posting 428 for five against Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener in New Delhi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan terror attack: Heavy firing, explosions at Mianwali airbase, 3 militants killed; video surfaces

Amazon Sale 2023: Get up to 55% off on men trimmers

'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

Who reigns supreme in power: lion or tiger, know here

World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar gives standing ovation as Shubman Gill walks back to pavilion after 92 vs Sri Lanka

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE