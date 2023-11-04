PAK vs NZ, WC 2023: Fakhar Zaman shines as Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method

Pakistan have won the match via DLS method by 21 runs after the match was called off due to rain in Bengaluru.

Pakistan found themselves in need of something extraordinary during their pursuit of the formidable 402-run target, and left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman delivered just that, guiding his team to a stunning 21-run victory via DLS over New Zealand in the high-scoring Bengaluru thriller, allowing them to stay alive in the World Cup 2023. This loss marked New Zealand's fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament, complicating Kane Williamson's path to the semifinals. With four victories under their belt, New Zealand must now win their final match to have a chance at progressing. Meanwhile, Pakistan, with four wins from eight matches, still maintains a mathematical possibility of qualifying, propelling them to fifth place in the points table.

As rain interrupted Pakistan's crucial match against New Zealand, the Babar Azam-led team found themselves 21 runs ahead on Duckworth Lewis's par score. With 25.3 overs bowled, Pakistan had comfortably reached 200 for one while chasing a daunting 402-run target. Following an hour-long rain delay, Pakistan was assigned a revised target of 342 in 41 overs (DLS) to clinch victory in Bengaluru. Chasing New Zealand's challenging total in 35.2 overs became crucial for Pakistan to improve their net run rate (NRR) and keep their semifinal hopes alive.

During their innings, Pakistan lost only one wicket, that of Abdullah Shafique, as Fakhar Zaman (126 not out) and skipper Babar Azam (66 not out) formed a formidable 194-run partnership for the second wicket. Fakhar Zaman led Pakistan's charge with a remarkable century off just 63 balls, the fastest in Pakistan's World Cup history. His aggressive batting, particularly against Trent Boult and Glenn Philips, added to Pakistan's momentum, while Babar Azam's steady half-century fortified their chase.

Earlier, Pakistan's decision to bowl first didn't yield the desired outcome, as Rachin Ravindra's third World Cup century (108 off 94) and skipper Kane Williamson's 95 off 79 laid the foundation for New Zealand's imposing total, with a significant 180-run partnership for the second wicket. Ravindra, born in Wellington to Bengaluru-born parents, delighted local fans with his measured strokeplay and moments of brilliance, crossing 500 runs in the World Cup with a 94-ball 108, including 15 fours and a six.

New Zealand had set a formidable total of 401 for six, marking only the second instance in the tournament that a team had crossed the 400-run mark. South Africa had previously broken Australia's 2015 record, posting 428 for five against Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener in New Delhi.