PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Chief selector Shahid Afridi gets into action, makes major CHANGES in team

Shahid Afridi

Pakistan’s new interim chief selector Shahid Afridi swung into action on Saturday (December 24) and named three bowlers to the squad for the home Test series against New Zealand. The two-match series is scheduled to begin from Monday in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani and off-spinner Sajid Khan have been added to the national team by Afridi. The PCB added that the bowlers were named to the national squad after consultations with skipper Babar Azam.

It is learnt that Afridi took the decision to add Hamza, Dahani and Sajid to the squad following a meeting of the interim selection committee. Afridi chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Babar Azam.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Afridi said that crucial discussions were held on the composition of the squad and it was decided that the team need bowlers who can take 20 wickets in a match.

"As such, and taking into consideration recent form and performances, we have added fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani, and off-spinner Sajid Khan," Afridi said.

"I am confident the inclusion of three additional bowling resources will give Babar Azam more options to field the best available squad for the first Test,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, former all-rounder Afridi was appointed the interim chief selector of the Pakistan men's national team.

The interim committee of selectors included Abdul Razzaq, Rao Ifthikar Ahmed, and Haroon Rasheed.

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.