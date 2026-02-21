FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

PAK vs NZ Super 8 clash: Head-to-head records, squads, pitch report and more

The first match of the Super 8 round in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is between Pakistan and New Zealand. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at some of the important stats about both sides.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 11:40 AM IST

PAK vs NZ Super 8 clash: Head-to-head records, squads, pitch report and more
PAK vs NZ Head-to-head record in T20Is
Pakistan and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the first Super 8 match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 on Saturday, February 21. Both teams are placed in Group 2 alongside England and Sri Lanka. Both sides have qualified for the Super 8 round after finishing with three wins out of four games in the group stage. Interestingly, Pakistan and New Zealand were both eliminated in the group stage in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies. Now, both teams will aim to begin their Super 8 campaign on a positive note and look to reach the semi-final round with full force. Ahead of this high-voltage contest, let us take a look at some of the important stats about their rivalry over the years.

 

PAK vs NZ: Head-to-head record in T20Is

 

Total Matches Played - 49

PAK Won - 24

NZ Won - 23

No Results - 2

Last 5 games - New Zealand (4), Pakistan (1)

 

PAK vs NZ: Squads for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

 

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Khawaja Nafay (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, and Usman Tariq.

 

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway (WK), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, and Ben Sears.

 

PAK vs NZ: Match Timings and Venue

 

The upcoming match is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the Toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

