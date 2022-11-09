PAK vs NZ: Shadab Khan stuns dangerman Devon Conway with spectacular direct hit, watch

Photo: Twitter

Pakistan started the blockbuster semi-final against New Zealand in red hot form, not giving an inch away. After Shaheen dismissed opener Finn Allen in the very first over, T20 World Cup star all-rounder Shadab Khan gave Pakistan the big breakthrough by sending Devon Conway back to the dugout with a sensational direct hit.

Conway attempted to steal a single on the last ball of the powerplay phase of New Zealand’s innings. However, the dangerous New Zealand opener took Shadab’s fielding skills lightly. Conway decided not to dive and save his wicket. Shadab hit bulls eye with a spectacular throw.

New Zealand were forced on the backfoot by Pakistan’s fiery pace attack. New Zealand ended the powerplay with just 38 runs and had lost both their openers. In-form top order batsman Glenn Phillips was the next to depart, caught and bowled by Mohammad Nawaz. Skipper Kane Williason attempted to play the anchoring role at one end, building his innings slowly in trademark style.

