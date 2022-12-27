PAK vs NZ: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reacts angrily after missing double century in first Test; watch

Babar Azam reacts after missing out on double ton

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam slammed his 4th Test century on Monday in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Karachi, but the talismanic batsman missed out on scoring a double ton on Tuesday, December 27.

Babar was dismissed after scoring 161 runs, in 280 balls, having smashed 15 fours and a solitary six before his opposite number Tim Southee got the better of the Pakistani skipper.

Pakistan had earlier lost three quick wickets losing their top three for just 48 runs when Babar came out to bat and steadied the ship along Sarfaraz Ahmed. The pair stitched together a much-needed partnership as the returning Sarfaraz added 86 runs to the cause.

Babar looked in good touch but couldn't add to his total giving away a healthy edge to Tom Blundell behind the stumps.

In the 91st over, the Pakistani skipper failed to add to his overnight score as he ended up gifting his away on a harmless-looking delivery from Southee.

The 28-year-old looked frustrated and was seen muttering to himself after missing out on the double century.

Watch:

After Babar and Sarfaraz departed, Agha Salman continued to score, he smashed 89 runs at the time of writing, helping Pakistan cross the 400-run mark.

With 125 overs bowled, Babar's side looked to bounce back in stunning fashion after a 3-0 drubbing at home against England.