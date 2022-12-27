Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reacts angrily after missing double century in first Test; watch

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was dismissed after scoring 161 runs, helping his side post a total of 377/8 at Lunch against New Zealand in Karachi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reacts angrily after missing double century in first Test; watch
Babar Azam reacts after missing out on double ton

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam slammed his 4th Test century on Monday in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Karachi, but the talismanic batsman missed out on scoring a double ton on Tuesday, December 27. 

Babar was dismissed after scoring 161 runs, in 280 balls, having smashed 15 fours and a solitary six before his opposite number Tim Southee got the better of the Pakistani skipper. 

Pakistan had earlier lost three quick wickets losing their top three for just 48 runs when Babar came out to bat and steadied the ship along Sarfaraz Ahmed. The pair stitched together a much-needed partnership as the returning Sarfaraz added 86 runs to the cause. 

READ| AUS vs SA: David Warner battles cramps to smash 3rd Test double ton, gets carried off retired hurt; watch

Babar looked in good touch but couldn't add to his total giving away a healthy edge to Tom Blundell behind the stumps. 

In the 91st over, the Pakistani skipper failed to add to his overnight score as he ended up gifting his away on a harmless-looking delivery from Southee. 

The 28-year-old looked frustrated and was seen muttering to himself after missing out on the double century. 

Watch:

After Babar and Sarfaraz departed, Agha Salman continued to score, he smashed 89 runs at the time of writing, helping Pakistan cross the 400-run mark. 

READ| IND vs SL T20I series: This EXPLOSIVE batsman may replace Virat Kohli, details inside

With 125 overs bowled, Babar's side looked to bounce back in stunning fashion after a 3-0 drubbing at home against England. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Have blood sugar problems? Know tips to keep diabetes in control this Christmas, New year's eve
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 556 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.