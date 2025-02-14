Pakistan is set to go head-to-head with New Zealand in the final of the ODI tri-series on Friday, February 14th, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

New Zealand and Pakistan will play their final encounter in the ODI tri-series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday (February 14), five days before they play their opening match in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

New Zealand's impressive performance, which began with a victory over Pakistan in the tournament's opening match at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, secured their spot in the final. The Black Caps won by 78 runs thanks to a century from Glenn Phillips, who was the team's star player. They won their next two games to keep up the momentum, including a brilliant 305-run chase against South Africa in which Kane Williamson scored his first ODI century since 2019.

In contrast, Pakistan rebounded from their initial defeat to New Zealand with an impressive performance against South Africa. They achieved their highest-ever run chase in ODI history, thanks to a record-setting partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha, both of whom scored centuries. The Men in Green successfully chased down 353 runs with five wickets remaining.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST on Friday, February 14th. The thrilling match will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi. Fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports 1. For those unable to tune in on television, the match will also be available for live streaming on the Fancode App and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed, Usman Khan

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson

