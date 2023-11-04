Headlines

Cricket

PAK vs NZ: Kane Williamson sets record as New Zealand's highest World Cup run-scorer

Kane Williamson etched his name in New Zealand cricket history by becoming the highest run- scorer for the country in the 50-over World Cup.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

In the NZ vs PAK clash on Saturday, November 4, Kane Williamson etched his name in New Zealand cricket history by becoming the highest run- scorer for the country in the 50-over World Cup. This remarkable achievement unfolded during the game against Pakistan led by Babar Azam at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Williamson's feat surpassed the record held by former Black Caps' captain, Stephen Fleming, who accumulated 1075 runs from 33 matches in the tournament, maintaining an average of 35.83 and a strike-rate of 76.89. His remarkable journey featured two centuries and five half-centuries.

Furthermore, earlier in the same day, Kane Williamson also became the third New Zealand batsman to cross the 1000-run milestone in the World Cup, following in the footsteps of Fleming and Ross Taylor. In his 25 World Cup appearances, Williamson amassed a total of 1084 runs at a stellar average of 63.76 and an impressive strike rate of 80.35, embellished with two centuries and five half-centuries.

Kane Williamson marked his return to the New Zealand playing XI after recovering from a thumb injury he sustained in a previous match against Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh last month at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He made his presence felt after Devon Conway's wicket fell to the bowling of Hasan Ali. Williamson took charge of the innings and reached his half-century in 49 balls.

Despite being on course for a century, Williamson's quest was halted when Iftikhar Ahmed claimed his wicket. In a daring attempt to reach his hundred with a six, he advanced down the track, but was unable to clear the long-on boundary. The catch was comfortably taken by Fakhar Zaman, and Williamson departed the crease after accumulating an impressive 95 runs from 79 balls, featuring 10 fours and two towering sixes.

