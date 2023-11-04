Headlines

Delhi Air Pollution: Marginal dip in levels as wind speed improves, health concern rises

PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman's blazing century, fastest by a Pakistani in World Cup history

Delhi: DTC bus rams into several vehicles in Rohini, 1 killed; video surfaces

Meet Kuldeep Rathee, who quit UPSC job, now owns Rs 2,566 crore company

Dhanteras 2023: Date, puja timings, history, importance of Dhanatrayodashi festival in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman's blazing century, fastest by a Pakistani in World Cup history

Delhi: DTC bus rams into several vehicles in Rohini, 1 killed; video surfaces

Meet Kuldeep Rathee, who quit UPSC job, now owns Rs 2,566 crore company

8 most controversial statements made on Koffee With Karan

Most 400-plus team totals in World Cups

Fastest centuries in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Ahead of Salaar's clash with SRK's Dunki, makers of Prabhas-starrer reveal film's Christmas release has a KGF connection

Amid snake venom controversy, Elvish Yadav says he will sue Maneka Gandhi for defamation: 'Image kharab hoti hai...'

'I do deserve': Sudha Chandran reveals nobody offers her movies, says 'I have not done any film after Malamaal Weekly'

HomeCricket

Cricket

PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman's blazing century, fastest by a Pakistani in World Cup history

In a high-stakes encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru, Fakhar Zaman delivered a scintillating performance, achieving the fastest century by a Pakistani batter in ODI World Cup history.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a high-stakes encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru, Fakhar Zaman delivered a scintillating performance, achieving the fastest century by a Pakistani batter in ODI World Cup history. Zaman's phenomenal century came during a must win match as Pakistan chased a formidable target of 402 set by the Kiwis.

Zaman reached his century milestone in just 63 balls, displaying remarkable batting prowess. This remarkable feat surpassed the previous record held by imran Nazir, who had taken 95 balls to achieve a century in the 2007 Kingston World Cup against Zimbabwe. Not only did Zaman rewrite the record books for the fastest century by a Pakistani batter in World Cup history, but he also outdid Nazir's record for the most sixes in a World Cup innings by a Pakistani player, hitting an impressive number of sixes in his blazing innings.

It's worth noting that the fastest century in World Cup history still belongs to Glenn Maxwell, who scored a century in a staggering 40 balls against the Netherlands in a previous World Cup. Zaman's 63-ball century places him joint-ninth on the list of the fastest World Cup centuries, sharing this position with India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, who achieved the same feat in this tournament against Afghanistan.

In the match, New Zealand, currently occupying the fourth spot, posted a challenging total of 401/6 in their allotted 50 overs, setting the stage for a thrilling contest against Pakistan, who are positioned sixth in the standings. This exciting clash unfolded in Bengaluru on a Saturday, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

At the outset of the game, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field. New Zealand made a bold strategic move by promoting Rachin Ravindra to open the batting alongside Devon Conway. This decision paid dividends as the opening partnership got off to a strong start, putting the Pakistani pacers under pressure. However, the breakthrough for Pakistan came when Devon Conway, who had contributed 35 runs, fell victim to Hasan Ali's bowling in the 11th over. Conway under-edged the delivery, and the wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan, completed the catch, providing Pakistan with a crucial breakthrough in the high-stakes encounter.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet businessman whose net worth almost doubled one year, started company from a chawl that is now valued at...

Manipur violence: Police open fire after mob tries to snatch arms in Imphal, curfew relaxation cancelled

Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

Watch: Mohammad Siraj's 3 early scalps destroy Sri Lanka's top order in IND vs SL WC 2023 match

'This is what Arvind Kejriwal has given to Delhi,' says BJP's Manoj Tiwari as city's AQI worsens

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE