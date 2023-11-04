PAK vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman's blazing century, fastest by a Pakistani in World Cup history

In a high-stakes encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru, Fakhar Zaman delivered a scintillating performance, achieving the fastest century by a Pakistani batter in ODI World Cup history.

In a high-stakes encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru, Fakhar Zaman delivered a scintillating performance, achieving the fastest century by a Pakistani batter in ODI World Cup history. Zaman's phenomenal century came during a must win match as Pakistan chased a formidable target of 402 set by the Kiwis.

Zaman reached his century milestone in just 63 balls, displaying remarkable batting prowess. This remarkable feat surpassed the previous record held by imran Nazir, who had taken 95 balls to achieve a century in the 2007 Kingston World Cup against Zimbabwe. Not only did Zaman rewrite the record books for the fastest century by a Pakistani batter in World Cup history, but he also outdid Nazir's record for the most sixes in a World Cup innings by a Pakistani player, hitting an impressive number of sixes in his blazing innings.

It's worth noting that the fastest century in World Cup history still belongs to Glenn Maxwell, who scored a century in a staggering 40 balls against the Netherlands in a previous World Cup. Zaman's 63-ball century places him joint-ninth on the list of the fastest World Cup centuries, sharing this position with India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, who achieved the same feat in this tournament against Afghanistan.

In the match, New Zealand, currently occupying the fourth spot, posted a challenging total of 401/6 in their allotted 50 overs, setting the stage for a thrilling contest against Pakistan, who are positioned sixth in the standings. This exciting clash unfolded in Bengaluru on a Saturday, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

At the outset of the game, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field. New Zealand made a bold strategic move by promoting Rachin Ravindra to open the batting alongside Devon Conway. This decision paid dividends as the opening partnership got off to a strong start, putting the Pakistani pacers under pressure. However, the breakthrough for Pakistan came when Devon Conway, who had contributed 35 runs, fell victim to Hasan Ali's bowling in the 11th over. Conway under-edged the delivery, and the wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan, completed the catch, providing Pakistan with a crucial breakthrough in the high-stakes encounter.