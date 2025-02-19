Pak vs NZ Dream11 Predictions: Host Pakistan is all set to commence its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against New Zealand in Karachi. Check out Dream11 predictions for the CT2025 opening match along with the possible playing XI.

ICC Champions Trophy is all set to commence on Wednesday, February 19, with its first match featuring the host team of Pakistan taking on New Zealand. The match will be played between the two teams at the National Stadium in Karachi. Both teams recently participated in the tri-series where Kiwis clinched both their matches and also the final against the host, which was played at the same venue. Talking about their skippers, Pakistan is being led by Mohammad Rizwan while Mitchell Santner will captain the Blackcaps.

All the eight teams in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will have only three league games, which means it will be more like a knockout tournament for each team. On the stats front, Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other 118 times in ODI wherein the Men in Green have clinched 61 games and Kiwis managed to win just 53 games. So, without further ado, let us look at the team's possible playing XI and Dream11 predictions for the opening CT2025 match.

A mouth-watering match-up on the opening day of the #ChampionsTrophy



Find out how you can watch the big match here https://t.co/AIBA0YZyiZ pic.twitter.com/r18cySFFT3 — ICC (@ICC) February 19, 2025

Possible Playing XI

Pakistan - Mohammad Rizwan (Captain and wicketkeeper), Babar Azam, FK Zaman, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (Captain), Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, DJ Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, MJ Henry, William O’Rourke

Dream11 Team for Pak vs NZ

Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham

Batter - Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Rachin Ravindra

All Rounder - Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Agha Salman

Bowler - Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, MJ Henry