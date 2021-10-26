PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Sharjah

The 19th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be between Pakistan and New Zealand pf Group 2 in Sharjah. While the Men in Green clinched a clinical win against arch-rival Pakistan in their first game, the Kiwis will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note.

While Pakistan had a 10-wicket victory on Sunday, their middle order is yet to be tested in this World Cup, and it will be interesting how they go in this match.

As for New Zealand, they, on the other hand, are aiming to win their first-ever T20 World Cup. Skipper Kane Williamson's captaincy skills will matter a lot in this match as they have a good bunch of all-rounder's and exceptional depth in their bowling.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs New Zealand – Match No 19 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Pakistan vs New Zealand

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Shadab Khan/Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Ish Sodhi, Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee / Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan vs New Zealand My Dream11 Playing XI

Devon Conway (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (C), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Shadab Khan or Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Ish Sodhi, Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Tuesday, October 26. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James Neesham