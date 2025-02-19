New Zealand triumphed over Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 held in Karachi.

New Zealand triumphed over Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025. The defending champions had already faced two defeats against New Zealand in the tri-nation series, and this trend continued in the prestigious tournament. This loss puts the Men in Green in a tough spot, as their upcoming matches against India and Bangladesh are now must-win scenarios.

Choosing to bat first, New Zealand faced early challenges with the dismissals of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell, leaving them at 73/3. However, Will Young and Tom Latham took charge, forming a vital partnership of 118 runs that changed the course of the game. Young's remarkable century of 107 runs stood out, while Latham's steady innings concluded with an unbeaten 118 runs off 104 balls.

This match marked only the fifth time in Champions Trophy history that two players from the same team scored centuries. Young and Latham also became the first New Zealand duo to achieve this milestone. As the innings came to a close, Glenn Phillips added a brisk 61 runs off 39 balls, helping the Kiwis surpass the 300-run mark to finish with a total of 320 runs.

In reply, Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam opened the batting for Pakistan, with Fakhar Zaman coming in at number four despite concerns over a back injury. Shakeel and Babar struggled against the New Zealand bowlers, with Shakeel falling for just six runs off 19 balls and Babar facing a tough innings. Mohammad Rizwan, batting at number three, could only manage 3 runs off 14 balls, leaving Pakistan at 22/2 by the end of the powerplay.

Pakistan is set to face India on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while New Zealand will take on Bangladesh on February 24 in Rawalpindi.