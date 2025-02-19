The right-handed batter was stunned when the ball failed to reach the boundary rope as he had anticipated.

Glenn Phillips once again demonstrated his incredible fielding abilities during the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy, reinforcing his status as one of the top fielders globally. In a stunning display of athleticism, Phillips executed a one-handed catch to dismiss Pakistan's captain, Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan had unleashed a powerful cut shot, but Phillips made a full-length dive to his left, leaving the right-handed batter astonished as he snatched the ball from the air just before it could reach the boundary.

Phillips, who had previously scored a remarkable fifty in the match, was congratulated by his teammates following his amazing catch. Before returning to the pavilion, Rizwan was only able to score three runs off of fourteen balls.

THAT IS OUT OF THIS WORLD



Glenn Phillips with an absolute Stunner to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan

As Pakistan pursued a challenging target of 321 runs for victory, their batters found it difficult to locate gaps in the field. Makeshift opener Saud Shakeel was dismissed after contributing just 6 runs to the team's total.

In recognition of Phillips' remarkable performance, Suresh Raina hailed him as a "superman" on the field. “Glenn Phillips should accept in front of the world that he is a superman. He scored a fifty and then took a stunning catch of Rizwan,” he said.

Phillips has consistently demonstrated his outstanding fielding abilities throughout his international career, with his latest incredible catch being just one of many highlights. Earlier this year, he made a similar catch during a Test match against England in Christchurch, showcasing his agility and precision at gully. Another unforgettable diving effort took place during the 2022 T20 World Cup against Australia, where he leaped through the air horizontally to secure a stunning catch. Furthermore, Phillips displayed his fielding talent in a Test match against Australia last year, reaffirming his skill at gully.

Starting his career as a wicketkeeper, Phillips successfully evolved into an all-rounder who also bowls part-time off-spin. Known for his energetic presence on the field, he captured significant attention in 2022 during the T20 World Cup for his distinctive stance, which resembled that of a sprinter in the blocks at the non-striker's end.

