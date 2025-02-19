Pakistan vs New Zealand: It is a thing of big worry for the host nation, who opted to field first after winning the toss. Their star player Fakhar Zaman suffered an injury while stopping a boundary in the first over of the game.

Pakistan won the toss against New Zealand in the first game of the 15-match tournament, ICC Champions 2025. Shaheen Shah Afridi opened for the Men in Green and on the second ball of the match, Pakistan's star player Fakhar Zaman suffered an injury. In the second ball of the first over, Kiwis' Will Young hit the ball toward the off-side and Fakhar twisted his leg while trying to stop it. He had to leave the field and was by the team's medical staff.

Disaster for Pakistan



Just the second ball of the tournament, and Fakhar Zaman—one of Pakistan's key players—limps off after an awkward landing. Let's hope he is fine! pic.twitter.com/Rw07VEQOSp — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) February 19, 2025

New Zealand is off to a good start as the Blackcaps have managed to put 39 runs on the board without losing a single wicket after 7 overs. Will Young is one the crease on 27 while Devon Conway is on 10 (15).

Pakistan vs New Zealand is the first game of the 15-match tournament, Champions Trophy 2025. The match is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Both teams recently participated in the tri-series where Kiwis clinched both their matches and also the final against the host, which was played at the same venue. Talking about their skippers, Pakistan is being led by Mohammad Rizwan while Mitchell Santner will captain the Blackcaps.

On the stats front, Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other 118 times in ODI wherein the Men in Green have clinched 61 games and Kiwis managed to win just 53 games.