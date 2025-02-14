Babar Azam made history during the tri-series final between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar Azam, the outstanding batsman from Pakistan, made history by surpassing 6000 ODI runs during the Tri-Series 2025 final against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. He has now become one of the quickest players to reach this milestone, matching former South African cricketer Hashim Amla by achieving 6000 runs in just 123 innings.

In comparison, India's Virat Kohli reached the same mark in 136 innings, while both Kane Williamson and David Warner did it in 139 innings each.

Babar hit a boundary on the third ball of the seventh over off Jacob Duffy to reach this milestone, making him the fastest Asian player to achieve this significant feat in ODI cricket.

Despite facing challenges in the Tri-Nation series against New Zealand and South Africa, where he scored 10 and 23 in his last two matches, Babar's accomplishment of reaching 6000 runs is noteworthy.

Unfortunately, he was dismissed for 29 runs in the 12th over by Nathan Smith in the final match of the series. The 30-year-old has not scored a century since 2023 against Nepal and has yet to hit the three-figure mark in ODIs since then.

