PAK vs NZ 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Test live in India

PAK vs NZ 2nd Test

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the second Test match on January 2 at the National Stadium Karachi. New Zealand's batting performance in the first Test match was spectacular, with Kane Williamson scoring a double century. Tom Latham also contributed with a 113-run knock. Devon Conway fell eight runs short of his century, and Ish Sodhi also contributed with a solid 65.

Their batting lineup was on fire, scoring 619 runs. Pakistan also batted brilliantly in the first innings, with Babar Azam and Agha Salam both getting centuries to help Pakistan total 438. Abrar Ahmed produced a 5-wicket stint in the first innings, although it cost him 205 runs, with Nauman Ali taking three wickets.

The batters appeared to have fun on the field in the first Test match, resulting in a high-scoring encounter. It will be intriguing to see if the second test match can provide something similar.

When will the 2nd Test between Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on the 2nd January, Monday.

Where will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand take place?

The 2nd Test will take place at the National Stadium, Karachi.

When will the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand start?

The 2nd Test will start at 10:30 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on TV?

Live streaming of the 2nd Test will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test Pakistan and New Zealand online?

Live streaming of the 2nd Test between match will be available online on SonyLiv app

Pakistan Squad - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood

New Zealand Squad - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner

Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(C), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl-Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee(C), Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner

