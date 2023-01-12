PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI: Devon Conway century helps New Zealand beat Pakistan by 79 runs to level series 1-1

Devon Conway scored scored 101 off 92 balls.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand side found their way back into the series in the second game of the three-match series in Karachi on Wednesday, 11 January. The visitors spun a web of dominance around the Babar Azam side, stifling them in a challenging chase of 262 runs.

New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell, and Glenn Phillips were instrumental in taking wickets and preventing Pakistan from chasing down a moderate target on what appeared to be a favorable batting wicket in Karachi.

Pakistan were also culpable of poor running between the wickets, which resulted in the dismissals of Agha Salman and Mohammad Wasim at critical moments of the game. While Pakistan captain Babar Azam played a measured innings of 79 off 114 balls, the rest of the side collapsed like a house of cards, eventually being bowled out for 182 in just 43 overs.

An exceptional all-round performance from New Zealand in the second ODI forces the series into a decider

Earlier, Pakistan put in a stellar performance to restrict New Zealand to just 261 runs in 49.5 overs, after openers Devon Conway and Kane Williamson combined for a 181-run partnership. Conway eventually overcame his initial struggles to notch a sublime century, while Williamson fell just short of his own, missing out by 15 runs.

New Zealand were 183/1 at one point and appeared poised to easily surpass 300 runs. However, Pakistan's pacers applied the pressure and, with their impeccable discipline, held them to just 261 runs.

Naseem Shah and Muhammad Nawaz were the stars of the show, picking up seven wickets between them, though unfortunately in a losing effort. The deciding match of the series will take place on Friday, 13 January at the National Stadium in Karachi.

