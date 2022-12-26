PAK vs NZ 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series in Karachi

PAK vs NZ 1st Test Dream11 prediction

After losing 3-0 at home to England, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will have revenge on their agenda as they gear up to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series, and three World Cup Super League ODIs. Azam has seen his captaincy come under the scanner amid Ramiz Raja's ouster as PCB chief, thus the upcoming home leg will be crucial for the Pakistan skipper.

While the initial matches were set to be played in Multan, the weather in the Pakistani city has already seen flight schedules being disrupted and thus PCB and New Zealand Cricket mutually decided that it would be better to shift the matches to Karachi.

The Black Caps come into this series after a month's gap, having played against Team India back in November, where a rain-disrupted ODI series saw Kane Williamson's side win 1-0.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test

Keeper – Tom Blundell

Batsmen – Kane Williamson, Devon Conway (c), Tom Latham, Babar Azam

All-rounders – Daryl Mitchell, Agha Salman

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Abrar Ahmed (vc), Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Hasan Ali

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner

PAK vs NZ 1st Test My Dream11 team

Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway (c), Tom Latham, Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Agha Salman, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Abrar Ahmed (vc), Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Details

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST on Monday, December 26 at National Stadium, Karachi. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.