Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Aleem Dar trolled for calling off play due to bad light on Day 5

Babar sprang a surprise with his late declaration and the home side looked anxious as New Zealand reacted positively to the challenge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Aleem Dar trolled for calling off play due to bad light on Day 5
Image Source: Twitter

After the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi ended in a tie, veteran umpire Aleem Dar received harsh criticism.

The New Zealand batters started off strongly with 138 runs needed to win, giving them a chance to win the Test match.

A 57-run partnership between Tom Latham and Devon Conway in 6.3 overs for the second wicket gave the Black Caps hope after losing the early wicket of Michael Bracewell.

However, Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar, the on-field umpires, chose to stop play because they felt that the light wasn't suitable for playing.

When play was stopped, Latham had 35 runs off 24 balls with three fours and one six, and his strike rate was 145.83.

With 18 runs off  16 balls and two fours, left-handed Conway was also starting to look good. After Babar Azam and Pakistan declared their second innings at 311 for the loss of eight wickets in 103.5 overs, the Kiwis had a chance to win.

Aleem Dar had to deal with harsh comments after the game for not allowing New Zealand to bat during their remaining overs.

“Well played Pakistan and Aleem Dar. Babar Azam finally managed not to lose a test match at home in 2022,” one of the fans wrote.

Check out the reactions here:

Kane Williamson was adjudged player-of-the-match for his unbeaten 200 in his first Test since relinquishing the red-ball captaincy.

"I still had quite a few chats with Tim," Williamson said of his role in the side. "Nice to spend some time out there and make contribution... You have to do things a bit differently here than back home."

The second Test will begin in Karachi on Monday.

READ| Haryana Roadways honours driver, conductor who rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant from burning car

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jammu and Kashmir photos: IED devices, guns, Rs 5 lakh found in package in Samba
Telegram rolls out THESE new features with major update, take a look here
Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan plays football, Ananya Panday stuns in casuals
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Google Doodle today: Google celebrates last day of 2022 with New Year’s eve Doodle
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.