PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Aleem Dar trolled for calling off play due to bad light on Day 5

After the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi ended in a tie, veteran umpire Aleem Dar received harsh criticism.

The New Zealand batters started off strongly with 138 runs needed to win, giving them a chance to win the Test match.

A 57-run partnership between Tom Latham and Devon Conway in 6.3 overs for the second wicket gave the Black Caps hope after losing the early wicket of Michael Bracewell.

However, Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar, the on-field umpires, chose to stop play because they felt that the light wasn't suitable for playing.

After a fascinating final session, the first Test is drawn #PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/632a3vXyUz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 30, 2022

When play was stopped, Latham had 35 runs off 24 balls with three fours and one six, and his strike rate was 145.83.

With 18 runs off 16 balls and two fours, left-handed Conway was also starting to look good. After Babar Azam and Pakistan declared their second innings at 311 for the loss of eight wickets in 103.5 overs, the Kiwis had a chance to win.

Aleem Dar had to deal with harsh comments after the game for not allowing New Zealand to bat during their remaining overs.

“Well played Pakistan and Aleem Dar. Babar Azam finally managed not to lose a test match at home in 2022,” one of the fans wrote.

Check out the reactions here:

Well played Pakistan and Aleem Dar. Babar Azam finally managed not to lose a test match at home in 2022. #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/jd7u7KkrwT — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 30, 2022

Man of the match : Aleem Dar

#PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/OOutwhpVoD — Sumit Ranjan Das (@SumitRDas) December 30, 2022

Shameful decision from Aleem Dar

ICC should investigate in this matter he is clearly favouring his home team pic.twitter.com/tRlH7dMRCc — Eyed (@meownces) December 30, 2022

New Zealand were all set to chase the target and their batsmen were also ready to bat with that light and the other umpire Alex Wharf had no problem, but then a Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar came and stopped play.

Once a fixer always a fixer.



Shame on you @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/CYAK37YzYs — Jyran(@Jyran45) December 30, 2022

Kane Williamson was adjudged player-of-the-match for his unbeaten 200 in his first Test since relinquishing the red-ball captaincy.

"I still had quite a few chats with Tim," Williamson said of his role in the side. "Nice to spend some time out there and make contribution... You have to do things a bit differently here than back home."

The second Test will begin in Karachi on Monday.

