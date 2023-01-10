PAK vs NZ 1st ODI: Naseem Shah takes five-wicket haul as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in series opener

Image Source: AP

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the first game of the three-match One-Day International series at Karachi's National Stadium on January 9. Naseem Shah laid the groundwork for the victory, despite half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and skipper Babar Azam.

Shah took five wickets to help the Men in Green limit the Black Caps to 255 for the loss of nine wickets. Shah also became only the 12th bowler in 50-over history, and the sixth Pakistani, to record back-to-back five-wicket hauls.

5-31 vs Sri Lanka in Karachi, 2019

5-57 vs New Zealand in Karachi, 2023@iNaseemShah now has his name on both the Test and ODI honours board at National Bank Cricket Arena #PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/XFBKNv5kHj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 9, 2023

Usama Mir, who made his international debut on Monday, had a fantastic start to his career after he castled New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who scored 26 and was looking threatening.

Mir also overcame Tom Latham and finished with figures of 10-0-42-2. Latham scored 42 runs and was one of the Kiwis' star batsmen, along with Michael Bracewell, who scored 43 runs off 42 balls.

Despite scoring 29, 36, and 37 respectively, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Philiips were unable to capitalize on their starts. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner cameos helped the visitors surpass the 250-run mark in the end.

Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed early for Pakistan, but a 78-run partnership for the second wicket between Fakhar and Babar helped the hosts get back in the game.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan added 60 runs for the third wicket to move Pakistan closer to win after Bracewell dismissed Fakhar for 56. Babar scored 66 off 82 with five fours and one six before being out stumped.

Before being bowled by Southee, Haris Sohail, who was re-added to the ODI team, raced to a quick-fire 32 off of just 23 balls. At the other end, Rizwan didn't lose his wicket and continued to bat, scoring 77 runs off 86 deliveries, including six fours and a six.

Pakistan gained a crucial 1-0 lead in the match by successfully chasing the target with 11 balls to spare.

