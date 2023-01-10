Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI: Naseem Shah takes five-wicket haul as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in series opener

Naseem picked up his second five-wicket haul in international cricket to help Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 255 for 9.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI: Naseem Shah takes five-wicket haul as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in series opener
Image Source: AP

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the first game of the three-match One-Day International series at Karachi's National Stadium on January 9. Naseem Shah laid the groundwork for the victory, despite half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and skipper Babar Azam.

Shah took five wickets to help the Men in Green limit the Black Caps to 255 for the loss of nine wickets. Shah also became only the 12th bowler in 50-over history, and the sixth Pakistani, to record back-to-back five-wicket hauls.

Usama Mir, who made his international debut on Monday, had a fantastic start to his career after he castled New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who scored 26 and was looking threatening.

Mir also overcame Tom Latham and finished with figures of 10-0-42-2. Latham scored 42 runs and was one of the Kiwis' star batsmen, along with Michael Bracewell, who scored 43 runs off 42 balls.

Despite scoring 29, 36, and 37 respectively, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Philiips were unable to capitalize on their starts. Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner cameos helped the visitors surpass the 250-run mark in the end.

Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed early for Pakistan, but a 78-run partnership for the second wicket between Fakhar and Babar helped the hosts get back in the game.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan added 60 runs for the third wicket to move Pakistan closer to win after Bracewell dismissed Fakhar for 56. Babar scored 66 off 82 with five fours and one six before being out stumped.

Before being bowled by Southee, Haris Sohail, who was re-added to the ODI team, raced to a quick-fire 32 off of just 23 balls. At the other end, Rizwan didn't lose his wicket and continued to bat, scoring 77 runs off 86 deliveries, including six fours and a six.

Pakistan gained a crucial 1-0 lead in the match by successfully chasing the target with 11 balls to spare.

READ| IND vs SL 1st ODI: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report of ACA Stadium in Guwahati

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet
IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.