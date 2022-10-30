PAK vs NED: What is a concussion substitute at T20 World Cup 2022, know all about the rule

Source: Twitter

Pakistan's Harris Rauf bowled a fiery bouncer which injured Bas de Leede, while Logan van Beek replaced him as a concussion substitute during Pakistan vs Netherlands match. The two teams squared off in a must-win game for both sides at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Sunday.

As De Leede got injured, he was replaced by Van Beek, with ICC's rules allowing a concussion substitute. Here's all you need to know about the concussion substitute rule:

Earlier in 2014, Aussie batsman Phillips Hughes lost his life after being struck on his head. Subsequently, not just the helmets were modified but ICC tried and introduced the concussion substitute rule at the domestic level across continents.

After successful implementation, the rule was fast-tracked into the international circuit to safeguard the well-being of the players.

According to the latest rules, a team will be allowed to substitute one of their injured players who suffer a concussion injury.

However, the regulations emphasise on a ‘like-for-like’ replacement for the concussed player and that part still remains to be under dark clouds.

For example, if a player suffering an injury is a pure batsman, then if his replacement is an all-rounder, the official will have the final word and they may restrict the all-rounder from bowling to avoid giving an advantage to any of the teams.

Hopefully, De Leede will be okay by the time Netherlands play their next game. He has been a crucial cog in the Dutch side, so far in this World Cup.