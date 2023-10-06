Headlines

PAK vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report - All you need to know

Check out all the details related to Pakistan vs Netherlands match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Hyderabad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

Pakistan, who were the the top-ranked ODI team leading up to the World Cup 2023, is eager to secure an effortless victory to kickstart their campaign. However, they have faced recent struggles, failing to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2023 and losing both warm-up matches in Hyderabad prior to the World Cup.

Despite these setbacks, there have been several positive developments. With the exception of the three openers Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and Abdullah Shafique, all of Pakistan's batters performed well. Leg-spinner Usama Mir showcased his skills against Australia, while Mohammad Nawaz displayed promise with both his batting and bowling abilities.

On the other hand, the Netherlands team has nothing to lose. They performed exceptionally well in the qualifiers and are determined to make an impact in the main event. All eyes will be on players like Bas de Leede and Max ODowd as they aim to shine on the international stage.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Pakitan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match is on Friday, October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time is the Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match will begin at 2 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1.30 pm.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Netherlands ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including Pakistan vs Netherlands, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to be a batting paradise, providing ample opportunities for pacers to showcase their skills. Additionally, the preferred strategy of chasing adds an extra layer of excitement to the match.

Weather Report

Similar to Ahmedabad, there is no threat of rain in Hyderabad, at least on Friday (Oct 6). The weather forecast predicts a partly sunny and cloudy day with a maximum temperature of 33°C. However, as night falls, the temperature is expected to drop to 25°C.

Probabale playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib-Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad

