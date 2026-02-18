PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistan batter to score T20 World Cup century

Sahibzada Farhan etched his name in history by becoming only the second Pakistan batter to score a century in ICC T20 World Cup history during the clash against Namibia. His sensational knock powered Pakistan and added another milestone to the tournament’s record books.

Sahibzada Farhan made headlines by scoring a remarkable century off just 57 balls during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, marking a historic achievement. This was his first T20I hundred, achieved in the thrilling Group A encounter between Pakistan and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

In contrast to the match against India, Farhan managed his innings with great care. He began slowly and cautiously, settling into the crease before gradually accelerating his scoring. It was after the tenth over that he truly unleashed his power, sending the bowlers to all corners of the field. He reached his century in just 57 balls, finishing with an impressive score of 100 not out from 58 deliveries, including 11 fours and 4 sixes.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 47 runs during the powerplay, losing Saim Ayub for 14 runs off 12 balls. In an effort to bounce back from a heavy defeat to their traditional rivals India, Pakistan bolstered their batting lineup by including Khawaja Nafay in the middle order, while the struggling pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was left out.

Although the team managed to hit a few boundaries, their overall approach was less than ideal, as they often resorted to defensive batting, which explained their score of 55 for one after several overs at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Nevertheless, captain Salman Agha broke the monotony at the beginning of the ninth over with a six off Willem Myburgh, stepping down the pitch to send the ball soaring over long-on.

Inspired by his captain, Farhan attacked leg-spinner Myburgh, hitting a massive six over deep mid-wicket, and then followed it up by sending a tossed-up googly flying over the same area with a well-executed slog sweep on both occasions.

The three sixes in that over significantly boosted Pakistan's run rate, and Salman Agha then struck Bernard Scholtz for another six straight down the ground. However, Agha was dismissed shortly after, caught by Gerhard Erasmus off Brassell in the following over.

Chosen for this match, Nafay started strong with a boundary as he leaned back to slice the ball through backward point. However, his short innings came to an end when he was caught and bowled by Namibian captain Erasmus. In the meantime, Farhan kept leading Pakistan's batting effort, skillfully cutting, pulling, and driving to overpower the Namibian bowlers. Shadab concluded the Pakistan innings with a pair of sixes off Erasmus in the final over.

Also read| Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 8 in T20I rankings; Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy hold top spots; four Indian batters in top 10