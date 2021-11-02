PAK vs NAM Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Namibia match in Abu Dhabi

An emphatic win, a tense win and a thrilling win, Pakistan have ticked all the boxes in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and will most likely top Group 2. Now having played all the three big teams in their group, the men in green would be hoping to try a few things, such as bat first or see how their bowlers respond if they don't get a wicket in the powerplay as they have all their bases covered.

Namibia, on the other hand, would be looking to upset that applecart having won against Scotland but losing to Afghanistan. They have qualified for ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia and will be hoping to build towards that and compete against the big three of Group 2.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs Namibia – Match No 31 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: David Wiese, JJ Smit

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Ruben Trumpelmann, Haris Rauf, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

PAK vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Pakistan vs Namibia My Dream11 Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Shaheen Afridi, Ruben Trumpelmann, Haris Rauf, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Pakistan vs Namibia Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 2. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo