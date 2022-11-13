PAK vs ENG: Why are England players wearing black arm bands in T20 World Cup final? Who is David English?

Photo: Twitter

England-Pakistan are facing against each other in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Stadium and England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first. English cricketers came on the field with black arm bands on their sleeves and that was because they were mourning the demise of David English.

Jos Buttler, who is leading his side in the World Cup final against Pakistan, took to Twitter ahead of the game to post: "So sad to hear the news of David English passing away. One of life’s great characters, so fun to spend time with and producer of some of the best English cricketers through his wonderful Bunbury Festivals. RIP."

So sad to hear the news of David English passing away. One of life’s great characters, so fun to spend time with and producer of some of the best English cricketers through his wonderful Bunbury Festivals. RIP pic.twitter.com/RK3SXUOfSr — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) November 12, 2022

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tweeted a statement on the passing away of English. “The ECB is saddened to learn of the loss of David English CBE. He did so much for the game, and for charity, and he played a part in the rise of many England Men’s cricketers. Our thoughts at this time are with his friends and family."

David English, the larger-than-life "Godfather of English cricket", whose Bunbury schools festival has helped to foster the careers of more than 1000 first-class cricketers, including more than 125 international players died at the age of 76 following a heart attack.

English, who in 2010 received a CBE for his services to cricket and charity, played for Marleybone CC and also worked on the ground at Lord's. But it was his founding of Bunbury Cricket Club, and support for the festival, which made him such an iconic figure.