PAK vs ENG: What if Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final gets washed out?

England and Pakistan are gearing up to face off in the final of T20 World Cup 2022. The summit clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of a packed stadium on Sunday, but the downside of hosting the final at MCG is the weather there is very unpredictable.

Rain has been a spoilsport throughout the T20 World Cup and there are high chances of rain during the final as well. While a reserve day is in place if the rain pours down heavily, but the weather forecast on Monday isn't looking too good either.

What happens then if the final between England and Pakistan gets washed out?

If the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan cannot be completed on Monday as well, then the two teams will have to share the trophy. While both sides will be eager to avoid that, the ICC recently announced some changes to playing conditions to ensure that sharing the trophy is the last resort.

First of all, as opposed to the Super 12 matches, the minimum number of overs which must be bowled in the second innings to determine the result of the knockout match has been increased to 10. Then, there is the reserve days as well.

According to Accuweather, there are 84% chances of rain on Sunday, meanwhile, on the reserve day, the chances of rain are as high as 94%. To make sure that a result is determined, ICC have increased the playing time on the reserve day, from two hours to four hours.

However, the officials will hope that a result can be concluded on Sunday itself, even if it takes for both teams to play just 10 overs per side. If that also cannot happen, then the play will resume on Monday from where it was halted on Sunday.