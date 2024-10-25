As the match moves into Day 2, all eyes will be on Saud Shakeel if he can lead Pakistan’s charge and help turn the tide in this crucial Test series decider

A pivotal figure in Pakistan's batting lineup during the ongoing third Test against England in Rawalpindi, Saud Shakeel, has emerged. Shakeel's performance has been key as the match unfolds, and he is now on 72 runs. His innings indicate his rising stock in international cricket.

This is Shakeel's eighth Test fifty, and he is cementing his reputation as a reliable middle-order batsman. He has scored eight fifties and three centuries in just 15 Tests and has been remarkably consistent and skilled. In the fourth wicket stand with Shan Masood, he showed his ability to anchor the innings as he and the Pakistani recovered from an early slump, adding 50 off 120 balls.

Cricket analysts and fans have heaped praise on Shakeel's technique and temperament. England's bowlers gave him challenging spells. The young batsman has proved his mettle, especially after Pakistan lost three wickets for just 11 runs, which kept the team in the hunt.

England won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 267 runs on Day 1. Shakeel's presence at the crease is promising; however, Pakistan had a shaky start to their day, ending the day at 73 for 3. He has set high expectations for his previous performances against England.

As the match moves into Day 2, all eyes will be on Saud Shakeel if he can lead Pakistan’s charge and help turn the tide in this crucial Test series decider. Shakeel's contributions could be vital in deciding this thrilling contest, as both teams have won one match each so far in the series.