PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of MCG

Check here for Probable playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report for Sunday's T20 World Cup final match between Pakistan and England.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of MCG
England will face Pakistan in the final T20 World Cup 2022 match on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The English team won three games to get to the elimination round. In the semi-finals, they completed the 169-run chase and defeated India by ten wickets. The opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have been the team's strongest performances, while Adil Rashid and Mark Wood will be vital bowlers.

Pakistan, on the other hand, came back from two losses to win three consecutive games and reach the semi-finals. Then, in a one-sided game, the Babar Azam-led side defeated New Zealand. The Men in Green will put up a fight against the Three Lions thanks to the presence of in-form bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan, as well as adept batters Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Match Details:

England vs Pakistan, Final

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date & Time: November 13th at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time

PAK vs ENG Weather report

According to the Australia’s Bureau of meteorology, the Melbourne weather forecast isn’t promising for the next couple of days. There is a 100 per cent chance of rain on the day of the final, November 13, as the La Nina weather phenomenon threatens to wash out the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with a possible rainfall of 8 to 20 mm

LIVE Streaming- Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

PAK vs ENG Pitch report

The pitch at this venue is a delight for the pacers, with optimum pace and bounce and the overcast weather will offer swing with the new ball as well. However, if the batters survive an early burst, they can post a strong total for their respective teams.

Probable XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan / Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood / Chris Jordan

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

