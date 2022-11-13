PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final: Ben Stokes fifty powers England to second T20 WC title

Image Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup

Despite his poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, England backed Ben Stokes, saying the all-rounder was the player for big times. And on the biggest stage, their Test captain stepped up, leading them beyond the finish line on a tough Melbourne Cricket Ground wicket in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan on Sunday, November 13.

England won their second T20 World Cup with a six-wicket win over Pakistan, thanks to Ben Stokes' measured innings of 52 from 49 balls. Also, Jos Buttler became the second Englishman to win the men's T20 World Cup, following Paul Collingwood in 2010.

England also became the first men's cricket team to win both the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup at the same time. England, perhaps the strongest white-ball side in the world, became only the second team, after the West Indies, to win two T20 World Cup titles.

It was a huge letdown for Pakistan, who had surprisingly reached for the semi-finals after losing to Zimbabwe and India in their first two Super 12 matches in Australia. There was much speculation about Babar Azam's side duplicating Imran Khan's 'Cornered Tigers' from 1992, as both sides had defied the odds to reach the World Cup finals.

Even Pakistan's first run in both World Cups came through a no-ball, but the parallels ended there as Pakistan was overwhelmed in the big final in Melbourne.

