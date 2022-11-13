Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final: Ben Stokes fifty powers England to second T20 WC title

England won their second T20 World Cup with a six-wicket win over Pakistan, thanks to Ben Stokes' measured innings of 52 from 49 balls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final: Ben Stokes fifty powers England to second T20 WC title
Image Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup

Despite his poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, England backed Ben Stokes, saying the all-rounder was the player for big times. And on the biggest stage, their Test captain stepped up, leading them beyond the finish line on a tough Melbourne Cricket Ground wicket in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan on Sunday, November 13.

England won their second T20 World Cup with a six-wicket win over Pakistan, thanks to Ben Stokes' measured innings of 52 from 49 balls. Also, Jos Buttler became the second Englishman to win the men's T20 World Cup, following Paul Collingwood in 2010.

England also became the first men's cricket team to win both the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup at the same time. England, perhaps the strongest white-ball side in the world, became only the second team, after the West Indies, to win two T20 World Cup titles.

It was a huge letdown for Pakistan, who had surprisingly reached for the semi-finals after losing to Zimbabwe and India in their first two Super 12 matches in Australia. There was much speculation about Babar Azam's side duplicating Imran Khan's 'Cornered Tigers' from 1992, as both sides had defied the odds to reach the World Cup finals.

Even Pakistan's first run in both World Cups came through a no-ball, but the parallels ended there as Pakistan was overwhelmed in the big final in Melbourne.

READ| 'Only hope qudrat ka nizam can make us win': Fans react as England limit Pakistan to 137 in T20 World Cup final

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.