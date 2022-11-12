Search icon
Cricket Ireland hilariously mocks Ravi Bopara over tweet praising England, netizens react

Former cricketer Ravi Bopara showered extravagant praise over his team after England qualified for the T20 World Cup final beating India by 10 wickets

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Photo: PTI

England are a step away from lifting the T20 World Cup for the second time. The Jos Buttler-led side eliminated India in the semi-final in a roaring 10-wicket win. Ahead of their summit game against Pakistan, former England cricketer Ravi Bopara enthusiastically praised England in an extravagant tweet. 

“Great performance and display of power and ruthlessness from England. There’s only one team that can actually challenge England and that is Pakistan. Otherwise If England could enter a 2ndXI in the #T20Iworldcup2022 it would be a England v England2XI Final. #fact #milesahead,” Bopara tweeted.

 

While Bopara was excited and over the top in his comments, it did not go unnoticed by Cricket Ireland. Ireland had made England taste defeat by 5 runs (by DLS method) in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 back on October 26. 

Cricket Ireland just couldn’t resist and had a hilariously response to Bopara’s gloating tweet:

Fans were quick to spot and stormed the conversation with memes praising Cricket Ireland for the witty hitback and hilariously teasing Bopara. Check out some of the memes here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, England will face off against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13 for the T20 World Cup 2022 final match. 

READ | T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes was trolled for this tweet last year, but tables have turned in 2022

