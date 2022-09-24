Search icon
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan succumb to 63-run defeat in 3rd T20I, Harry Brook-Ben Duckett shine for England

Pakistan's top order crumbled in the 3rd T20I, as England tamed the hosts in all departments to pick up a 63-run win and take a 2-1 lead in the series

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

England beat Pakistan by 63 runs to take 2-1 series lead

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan failed to repeat their heroics from Thursday as the hosts' top-order collapse cost them dearly in the 3rd T20I against England. Moeen Ali's side dished out a convincing performance in all departments to trump Babar's men by 63 runs in Karachi on Friday. 

With the win, the Three Lions have taken a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series, courtesy of Harry Brook and Ben Duckett's half-centuries. 

Brook smashed 81 off 35 balls and left-hander Duckett made 69 off 42 deliveries as England racked up 221-3 after losing the toss.

Pakistan's top order crumbled against fast bowlers Mark Wood and Reece Topley and finished on 158-8 a day after chasing down 199.

Wood picked up 3-24 and Reece took 1-22 in their first game of the series as England brought them in for David Willey and Luke Wood.

England leads the series 2-1 with four more games to go. They go again in Karachi on Sunday. 

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan couldn't repeat their Thursday night heroics when they led Pakistan to a 10-wicket win with a brilliant double-century stand.

Both batters scored eight runs each before Wood had Babar caught at third man in the third over, and Topley clean-bowled Rizwan with a brilliant slower ball.

Left-hander Shan Masood, who made his T20 debut in the first game, top-scored with an unbeaten 65 off 40 balls but Pakistan always lagged well behind once it lost Babar and Rizwan.

Brook smashed the Pakistan pacers in the latter half of the innings while Duckett was excellent against the spinners.

Brook punished Shahnawaz Dahani (0-62) for boundaries at will in the death overs as the fast bowler returned with Pakistan's second most expensive figures in a T20.

Legspinner Usman Qadir picked up the wickets of debutant Will Jacks (40) and Dawid Malan (14) in his first two overs before ending at 2-48.

With inputs from PTI

