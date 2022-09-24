PAK vs ENG: Pakistan succumb to 63-run defeat in 3rd T20I, Harry Brook-Ben Duckett shine for England

England beat Pakistan by 63 runs to take 2-1 series lead

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan failed to repeat their heroics from Thursday as the hosts' top-order collapse cost them dearly in the 3rd T20I against England. Moeen Ali's side dished out a convincing performance in all departments to trump Babar's men by 63 runs in Karachi on Friday.

With the win, the Three Lions have taken a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series, courtesy of Harry Brook and Ben Duckett's half-centuries.

Brook smashed 81 off 35 balls and left-hander Duckett made 69 off 42 deliveries as England racked up 221-3 after losing the toss.

READ| 'Time to get rid of 'selfish' Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan': Shaheen Afridi's viral tweet takes internet by storm

Pakistan's top order crumbled against fast bowlers Mark Wood and Reece Topley and finished on 158-8 a day after chasing down 199.

Wood picked up 3-24 and Reece took 1-22 in their first game of the series as England brought them in for David Willey and Luke Wood.

England leads the series 2-1 with four more games to go. They go again in Karachi on Sunday.

READ| "We blindly trust each other", says Mohammed Rizwan on high-scoring partnerships with Babar Azam

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan couldn't repeat their Thursday night heroics when they led Pakistan to a 10-wicket win with a brilliant double-century stand.

Both batters scored eight runs each before Wood had Babar caught at third man in the third over, and Topley clean-bowled Rizwan with a brilliant slower ball.

Left-hander Shan Masood, who made his T20 debut in the first game, top-scored with an unbeaten 65 off 40 balls but Pakistan always lagged well behind once it lost Babar and Rizwan.

READ| 6,4: Dinesh Karthik finishes off in style, smacks big hits to win 2nd T20I for Team India; watch video

Brook smashed the Pakistan pacers in the latter half of the innings while Duckett was excellent against the spinners.

Brook punished Shahnawaz Dahani (0-62) for boundaries at will in the death overs as the fast bowler returned with Pakistan's second most expensive figures in a T20.

Legspinner Usman Qadir picked up the wickets of debutant Will Jacks (40) and Dawid Malan (14) in his first two overs before ending at 2-48.

With inputs from PTI