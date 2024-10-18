The triumph over England was a significant achievement following three consecutive home Test losses.

Pakistan delivered a stunning performance at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 18, crushing England by 152 runs to secure their first Test victory at home since 2021.

During the 11 Test matches played in that time frame, Pakistan suffered seven defeats and settled for draws four times. The triumph over England was a significant achievement following three consecutive home Test losses.

After a disappointing first Test against England, where they were defeated by an innings and 47 runs, the Pakistan team underwent a major overhaul. Former captain Babar Azam, along with star pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, were dropped from the squad. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, the sole specialist spinner in the initial Test, was also omitted.

For the second Test at the same venue, a spinning track was prepared, and Noman Ali and Sajid Khan were included in the Pakistan playing eleven. The duo played a pivotal role in securing all 20 wickets for Pakistan in the second Test, enabling them to level the series 1-1. Left-arm spinner Noman claimed 11 wickets, including eight in the second innings, while off-spinner Sajid Khan contributed with nine wickets, including seven in the first innings.

On the final day of the match, Sajid Khan dismissed Ollie Pope before Noman Ali dismantled the England batting lineup. Captain Ben Stokes was the top scorer for England in the second innings with 37 runs off 36 balls.

In the first innings, Pakistan posted a total of 366 after choosing to bat. Kamran Ghulam, who replaced Babar Azam, impressed with a century in his debut Test innings. Mohammad Rizwan (41) and Agha Salman (31) also made valuable contributions.

Agha Salman continued his good form in the second innings, scoring 63 crucial runs as Pakistan reached 221, setting a target of 297 runs for England. The third and final Test of the series will take place in Rawalpindi on October 24th, determining the ultimate winner.

