Pakistan is counting on the pitch to favor their spinners and is also banking on the same group of players to deliver with the bat.

Pakistan has officially announced their playing XI for the third and final Test match against England. The hosts have opted to maintain the same line-up for the crucial match in Rawalpindi. This decision marks a significant moment in Shan Masood's captaincy, as it is the first time in his tenure of seven Tests (this being his 8th Test) that Pakistan is fielding the same playing XI in consecutive matches.

The choice to stick with the winning combination is well-founded, considering Masood and his team's recent triumph in Multan, where they secured their first home victory since 2021 by defeating England by 152 runs. Prior to this win, Pakistan had endured an 11-match winless streak in Test matches at home, making the victory all the more significant. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali played pivotal roles in the victory, claiming all 20 wickets between them with their spin bowling prowess.

In preparation for the upcoming match in Rawalpindi, the hosts have been working diligently to recreate similar playing conditions, even resorting to using industrial fans to dry the pitch. Vice-captain Saud Shakeel confirmed on Tuesday (October 22) that Pakistan is determined to capitalize on home advantage through these efforts.

"Multan is warmer and more humid compared to Pindi. Pindi favours fast bowlers slightly and has more bounce, compared to Multan. The groundsman prepares according to that, and I think that's what causes the changes in the pitch. But the way the pitch looks and the success we got in the second Test, we'll try for a similar kind of pitch that favours us and helps us win this game," Shakeel said.

Pakistan is counting on the pitch to favor their spinners and is also banking on the same group of players to deliver with the bat. Kamran Ghulam impressed with a century on his debut, filling in for Babar Azam in the lineup, while Salman Ali Agha maintained his strong form with the bat. The spotlight will once again be on both players to produce significant scores in the upcoming Rawalpindi Test.

Pakistan playing XI for 3rd Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

Also read| Rishabh Pant overtakes Virat Kohli in ICC Test batters' rankings; Rohit Sharma drops two places