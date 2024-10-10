Joe Root went past Alastair Cook to become England's leading run-scorer in Test cricket.

England's star batsman Joe Root showcased his exceptional talent once again in the first Test against Pakistan in Multan, achieving his sixth double century of his career. Root, who finished Day 3 with an unbeaten score of 176, reached the milestone of 200 runs in the first session of Day 4, effortlessly surpassing Pakistan's first innings total of 556.

Root's sixth double century now places him ahead of England legend Alastair Cook, who has five double centuries to his name. Root is now just one double century away from becoming the Englishman with the most Test double hundreds, trailing behind only Wally Hammond, who achieved seven double centuries between 1927 and 1947.

With six double centuries, Root joins the ranks of cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Virender Sehwag, Kane Williamson, Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, and Marvan Atapattu.

Most double hundreds for England

7 - Wally Hammond

6 - Joe Root*

5 - Alastair Cook

4 - Leonard Hutton

3 - Kevin Pietersen

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Root's partner Harry Brook also reached a sensational double century at a striking rate of over 80. The duo's partnership exceeded 409 runs at Lunch on Day 4. Root and Brook now stand as the third English pair to achieve multiple 300+ partnerships in Test cricket.

Their partnership in Multan surpassed the previous record set by Sehwag and Tendulkar in 2004, establishing a new benchmark for Test matches played in the city. Root's achievement of scoring a double century in India, Sri Lanka, and now Pakistan further solidifies his status as a top-tier batsman in international cricket.

