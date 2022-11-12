PAK vs ENG: How much prize money will winners and runners-up of T20 World Cup 2022 receive?

Source: Pakistan Cricket Board (Twitter)

Babar Azam's Pakistan and Jos Buttler's England are all set to fight it out in the final of T20 World Cup 2022, which will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13.

While the two teams will compete in the final to get their hands on their second-only T20 World Cup titles, as Pakistan won the trophy in 2009, while England laid their hands on it in 2010, there's more than what meets the eye.

Apart from the honour of being crowned the best team in the shortest format in the world, there's also a huge prize money which the winning team will get to take home.

How will prize money will winners and runners-up of T20 World Cup 2022 get?

The winning team of T20 World Cup 2022 will receive a whopping sum of $ 1.6 million, which equates to Rs 13.03 crores in Indian rupees. Whereas, the runners-up or the losing team in the final between England and Pakistan will get half of that prize money, $ 0.8 million or Rs 6.5 crore.

The four semifinalists, Team India, Pakistan, England and New Zealand will purse $ 0.4 million each i.e. Rs. 3.25 crore for making it into the final four.

Rohit Sharma's men thus flew back home with Rs. 3.25 cr, and the same goes for Kane Williamson's New Zealand.

Furthermore, the winning team will get $ 0.4 million plus the winning prize money of $ 1.6 million, and vice versa for the runners-up.