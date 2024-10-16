Joe Root achieved his 35th Test century during the first Test against Pakistan, resulting in a significant increase in his rankings in the ICC Men's Test rankings on Wednesday.

In a remarkable achievement, England's prominent batter Joe Root has reached his career-best rating in the updated ICC Test rankings. The talismanic batter's astounding performance in the Pakistan Tests helped him earn a career-high rating of 932, nine points more than his previous best.

It is worth noting that only sixteen players, including Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli, have achieved a higher rating point than 932 in the history of Test cricket.

Joe Root had a stellar start to the Pakistan series, showcasing his talent by scoring a magnificent double century in the first Test at Multan Cricket Stadium. Batting at number three, the stylish right-handed batter scored 262 runs off just 375 deliveries, contributing to England's record-breaking total of 823 runs in their first innings

Meanwhile, Root's partner-in-crime Harry Brook has reclaimed his position in the top five of the latest ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings after a sensational triple century in the first Test match of the ongoing series against Pakistan.

Regarded as one of the most promising young talents in international cricket, Brook faced a challenging period when he experienced a dip in form and was subsequently dropped from the top 10 Test batter's rankings.

However, he staged a remarkable comeback by reclaiming the second position after a phenomenal innings of 317 runs off just 322 balls against Pakistan in the first Test of the series.

Brook's exceptional performance against Pakistan underscores his prowess against the Asian side, as he notched his fourth Test century on their soil during that match. With an impressive average of 113.4 in Test matches played in Pakistan, the highest among batters with a minimum of 500 Test runs, Brook has solidified his position among cricket's elite.

Having climbed 11 positions from 13th to second in the Test rankings as of October 1, 2024, Brook has surpassed renowned Indian players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant.

Currently, Brook trails only his compatriot Joe Root, who holds the number one spot, while Jaiswal, Kohli, and Pant maintain their positions in the top 10.

