Brook's incredible 300 runs were scored off just 310 balls, including 28 fours and three sixes, leading England to a commanding position in the match.

On the fourth day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan, Harry Brook made history in the world of cricket by achieving his first triple century. The 25-year-old showcased a remarkable display of dominance, reaching this milestone with a boundary off spinner Saim Ayub. This accomplishment solidified Brook's position as only the sixth Englishman to achieve a triple century in Test cricket.

Brook's incredible 300 runs were scored off just 310 balls, including 28 fours and three sixes, leading England to a commanding position in the match. His innings came to an end at 317 runs, achieved in a mere 322 deliveries.

Surpassing Virender Sehwag's 20-year-old record in Multan, Brook's performance set a new standard at the venue. This achievement marked the first triple century scored in Multan until that memorable day.

This remarkable innings adds to Brook's already impressive Test career, which began with three centuries during England's historic 3-0 series win in 2022 against Pakistan. Brook has established himself as one of the brightest young talents in English cricket, joining the ranks of legendary players such as Andy Sandham, Len Hutton, Wally Hammond, Graham Gooch, and Bill Edrich, who have also surpassed the 300-run mark in Tests.

Gooch was the last English batter to achieve a triple century before Brook, scoring 333 against India at Lords.

Brook took to the crease on Day 3 of the Test, with England comfortably positioned at 249/3 in the 50th over. Alongside Root, Brook formed an incredible 454-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Highest individual score by a foreign player in Pakistan in Tests

Mark Taylor (Australia) 334*

Harry Brook (England) 317

Virender Sehwag (India) 309

Rahul Dravid (India) 270

Joe Root (England) 262

Also read| PAK vs ENG: Joe Root equals Sachin Tendulkar's record with heroics in Multan Test