PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final

PAK vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final
PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 final

England will face Pakistan in the final T20 World Cup 2022 match on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The English team won three games to get to the elimination round. In the semi-finals, they completed the 169-run chase and defeated India by ten wickets. The opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have been the team's strongest performances, while Adil Rashid and Mark Wood will be vital bowlers.

Pakistan, on the other hand, came back from two losses to win three consecutive games and reach the semi-finals. Then, in a one-sided game, the Babar Azam-led side defeated New Zealand. The Men in Green will put up a fight against the Three Lions thanks to the presence of in-form bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan, as well as adept batters Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Match Details:

England vs Pakistan, Final

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date & Time: November 13th at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks 

Wicket-Keeper: J Buttler, M Rizwan, M Haris

Batsmen: A Hales, B Azam, Iftikhar-Ahmed

All-Rounders: S Curran, S Khan

Bowlers: C Woakes, C Jordan, S Afridi

PAK vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Chris Jordan, Shaheen Afridi (vc), Haris Rauf

