Ben Duckett made history on the second day of the second Test between England and Pakistan in Multan.

Star England opening batsman Ben Duckett showcased his exceptional form in Test cricket during the second day of play in the second Test match against Pakistan on Wednesday, October 16th, at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Duckett's outstanding century in the first innings continued to solidify his reputation as a top performer.

After Pakistan posted a competitive score of 366, Duckett wasted no time in providing England with a strong start, putting pressure on the opposition bowlers. The 29-year-old reached his fourth Test century in just 120 balls, ultimately scoring 114 runs off 129 balls before being dismissed by Sajid Khan. Unfortunately, Duckett's dismissal led to a collapse in the England batting unit, with the team going from 224-3 to 225-6. By the end of the day, England finished at 239-6, trailing the hosts by 127 runs.

Duckett's impressive performance also saw him achieve a significant milestone in his Test career by surpassing 2000 runs. He now holds the title of the fastest player in Test history to reach this milestone in terms of balls faced.

Quickest to 2000 Test runs (balls faced)

Ben Duckett - 2293

Tim Southee - 2418

Adam Gilchrist - 2483

Virender Sehwag - 2759

Rishabh Pant - 2797

Since making his Test debut for England in 2016 against Bangladesh, Duckett has become a key player in the team, particularly after Ben Stokes took over as captain in 2022. With 28 matches under his belt, Duckett has scored a total of 2026 runs, including four centuries, at an impressive average of 42.20. Notably, among players with over 2000 Test runs, Duckett boasts the highest strike rate of 87.13.

