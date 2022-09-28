Search icon
PAK vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England 5th T20I in Lahore

Know all the details related to dream11 and match timings for the upcoming 5th T20I game between England-Pakistan which will be played in Lahore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:48 AM IST

England vs Pakistan

Pakistan and England will be clashing against each other in the fifth T20I match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. Pakistan won the fourth match in a last-over thriller to level this seven-match series to 2-2. 

During the 4th T20I game of this series,  In form Mohammed Rizwan again proved to be tough to dislodge for England bowlers. Rizwan scored 88 for Pakistan of just 67 balls and added 97 runs with Babar Azam for the opening wicket. But as Babar was dismissed for 36 – Pakistan lost their way and struggled for quick runs and a couple of hue maximums from Asif Ali took them to 166/4. 

During the chase, England's top-order was outplayed by young pacer Mohammad Hasnain but in-form batters Harry Brook (34) and Ben Duckett (33) kept their team on the track till the end. But in the dying overs, Haris Rauf took three wickets to guide Pakistan to a thrilling three-run win to level the series.  

Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I  Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Alex Hales (vc), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan vs England, 5th T20I Probable XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, M Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim

England: HC Brook, WG Jacks, AD Hales, MM Ali(C), LA Dawson, DJ Willey, BM Duckett, PD Salt, AU Rashid, OP Stone, RJW Topley

The fifth T20I of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will take place on September 28 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM IST.  The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sonyliv App.

