PAK vs ENG 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs England 4th T20I in Karachi

Pakistan vs England

Pakistan will battle it out with England in the fourth T20I on Sunday (September 25). England have taken a 2-1 lead in the seven-match T20I series. The Moeen Ali-led beat the hosts by 63 runs in the third T20I and displayed a complete performance.

Now, England would be aiming to finish the Karachi Leg of the T20 series on a high by trying to win the fourth game as well.

Mark Wood’s speed was the highlight of England’s thumping 63 runs win. He clocked 97MPH and set the speedometer on fire. Wood was too hot to handle as he rushed Pakistani batters with sheer pace. Apart from Wood, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett also delivered with the bat in hand. The visitors have so far been superb with the bat in hand, and they would like to continue the good work in the fourth T20I as well.

Pakistan will be aiming to do well in the middle order. They yet again failed to deceive in the department after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s failure at the top. Barring Shan Masood, the rest failed to post big scores. Contributions from the middle-order batters is what Pakistan will look forward to in the remaining games.

On what date will the 4th T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and England will be played on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the 4th T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and England will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the 4th T20I match between Pakistan and England begin?

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and England will begin at 8 pm IST, on September 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and England will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 4th T20I between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Adil Rashid, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mark Wood

PAK vs ENG Predicted Playing XI:

Pakistan’s Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

England’s Predicted Line-up: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley