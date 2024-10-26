The last time Pakistan secured a home Test series victory was in February 2021 against South Africa.

Pakistan finally ended their long-awaited victory drought in Test series on home soil by defeating Ben Stokes' England 2-1 in the two-match series. Shan Masood, the captain, can now breathe a sigh of relief as he secures a series win under his leadership, following six consecutive Test match losses since taking over from Babar Azam last year. The last time Pakistan secured a home Test series victory was in February 2021 against South Africa.

In a remarkable turnaround, Pakistan triumphed over England by nine wickets in Rawalpindi on Saturday, bouncing back from a 1-0 deficit after suffering an innings defeat in the series opener. The inclusion of Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan, and Noman Ali in the playing XI proved to be pivotal, as Pakistan made significant changes by dropping key players like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam.

On the other hand, England struggled significantly on spin-friendly pitches, leading to a complete loss of momentum. After losing three early wickets in their second innings of the Rawalpindi Test, England failed to recover and were dismissed for 112 runs in just 37.2 overs. Noman and Sajid were instrumental in Pakistan's victory, claiming a total of 19 wickets in the match and 39 wickets in the series to dismantle the English side.

Sajid's exceptional performance, which included four wickets in the second innings, made him the first spinner to achieve a 10-wicket haul in a Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Noman also shone brightly, taking six wickets in the second innings. While Joe Root and Harry Brook managed a 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket, England's overall batting performance left much to be desired.

Also read| From 52/2 to 53 all out: Australian cricket team lose 8 wickets for 1 run with 6 ducks in bizarre batting collapse