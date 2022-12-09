PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test live in India

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming

Pakistan and England played out a thrilling first Test in Rawalpindi in which Ben Stokes' Three Lions prevailed by 74 runs, minutes before the match would have been declared a draw. Earlier in the match, the visitors shattered all kinds of records as they smashed 657 runs in their first innings, including four centuries on Day 1 itself.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook's centuries propelled England to a massive total, but on a flat track, Pakistan also replied in stunning fashion as the hosts struck 579 runs, riding high on centuries from Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.

The Three Lions stunned everyone as they decided to declare their second innings at a risky total of 264 but they still managed to restrict Babar's side below the required winning target.

The fashion in which the first Test ended, expect an equally as thrilling action in the second Test as well.

Here's all you need to know about Pakistan vs England 2nd Test

When will Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match take place?

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will be played from Friday, December 9-13.

Where will Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match take place?

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

What time will Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match begin?

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test will begin at 10:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match live on TV in India?

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test live streaming in India?

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Keaton Jennings, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton