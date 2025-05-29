Pakistan defeated Bangladesh 37 runs in the first T20I of a three-match series, with captain Salman Ali Agha scoring a half-century and pacer Hasan Ali contributing a five-wicket haul.

Hasan Ali delivered a stunning performance with career-best figures of 5 for 30, while Shadab Khan showcased his all-round skills, leading Pakistan to a solid 37-run victory over Bangladesh in the T20I series opener on Wednesday in Lahore. Chasing a daunting target of 202 runs in 20 overs, Hasan made his mark early by dismissing Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon, who was caught at mid-on for just 4 runs in his very first over. In his next over, Tanzid Hasan hit him for a couple of fours, but Hasan quickly bounced back, taking him out with a knuckle ball for 31 runs off 17 balls.

Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy managed to put together a partnership of 63 runs for the third wicket, but they struggled to find the rhythm needed to really challenge Pakistan. Shadab Khan ended Das's innings at 48 runs off 30 balls in the 11th over, and Hridoy followed soon after, dismissed by Khushdil Shah for a mere 17 runs off 22 balls, with just one boundary to his name.

Bangladesh continued to lose wickets at crucial moments. Shamim Hossain fell in the 13th over, scoring only four runs, thanks to a catch by Pakistan's captain, Salman Agha.

When Hasan Ali returned to bowl in the 18th over, Bangladesh was sitting at 141 for 6, still needing 61 runs off 18 balls. Jaker Ali was on 30 runs off 18 balls, providing a glimmer of hope for Bangladesh with his big-hitting. Hasan started his second spell by conceding a six, but he quickly turned things around, dismissing Jaker for 36 runs off 20 balls on the very next delivery. He also had Tanzim caught and bowled for just 1 run in that over.

Earlier in the match, Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman opened the innings for Pakistan, but both were back in the pavilion within two overs. Mohammad Haris and Salman Agha were building a promising partnership of nearly 50 runs for the third wicket when Haris was dismissed by Tanzim Hasan Sakib for 31 runs off 18 balls in the 7th over.

Salman kept pushing forward, reaching his fifty as the batter hit his milestone in the 11th over. But in the next over, Hasan Mahmud sent him packing for 56 runs. Following Agha's dismissal, Hasan Nawaz also fell for 44 runs off just 22 balls, thanks to Rishad Hossain's impressive bowling in the 14th over.

After Nawaz's exit, Pakistan went a surprising 18 balls without finding the boundary. Shamim Hossain turned out to be the unexpected star with his part-time offbreaks, taking out Khushdil Shah in the 17th over for his first T20I wicket.

However, Shadab had other plans and went after Rishad in the 18th over, smashing a series of 6, 6, and 4. He followed that up with two more fours off Shoriful in the final over. Shadab's powerful hits were crucial in helping Pakistan surpass the 200-run mark.

