PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips: Captains, probable playing 11s, other details

In head-to-head clashes, Pakistan has been dominant in matches between the two sides, having won 33 out of the 38 matches to date with Bangladesh winning the remaining 5 matches.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Pakistan is all set to play against Bangladesh in match number 31 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Babar Azam's Pakistan has 4 points in the tournament so far having lost four successive matches after winning their first two games against Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

 

In head-to-head clashes, Pakistan has been dominant in matches between the two sides, having won 33 out of the 38 matches to date with Bangladesh winning the remaining 5 matches. Babar Azam’s Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan, who suffered a concussion in the last game against South Africa, will be replaced by Usama Mir in today's match. 

 

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 31 Details

 

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date and Time: October 31, 2023, 2 pm IST onwards 

Live Streaming and TV Details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

 

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 31 Dream11 Prediction 

 

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das

Batters: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

 

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Mahedi Hasan

 

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 31 Predicted XI 

 

Pakistan

 

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

 

Bangladesh

 

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

