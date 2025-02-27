Pakistan and Bangladesh concluded their Champions Trophy campaigns without a win, as their match in Rawalpindi was abandoned due to rain.

In the ongoing tournament, Rawalpindi has unfortunately hosted two matches that were abandoned before the toss. The relentless weather played havoc with Australia and South Africa, leading both teams to share a point each. This disappointing scenario unfolded again on Thursday, much to the dismay of local fans. The situation was particularly harsh for Pakistan, as their aspirations for a first win in the 2025 edition were thwarted by the unyielding rain in Rawalpindi, leaving both them and Bangladesh without a victory after the match was called off.

It's fair to say that this tournament has been forgettable for Pakistan. As the host nation, they were viewed as favorites by former cricketers and analysts to make a significant impact in the competition. However, their underwhelming performances in their initial matches against New Zealand and India have cast serious doubts on their abilities.

The recent setback has ignited speculation about possible changes within the Pakistan team management and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) leadership. Key figures like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are under the microscope, as they are regarded as the backbone of the team.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan has come under fire for his cautious batting, particularly during the match against India. The entire squad has been criticized for adopting an outdated approach to the game, which has only intensified the pressure on them.