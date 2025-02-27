PAK vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 9 between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are gearing up to clash in Match 9 of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi. Unfortunately, both teams have already been knocked out of the tournament after suffering losses in their earlier matches.

Pakistan faced a six-wicket defeat against their long-time rivals, India, in their last outing. They struggled to set a decent score in the first innings and couldn't defend it effectively with their bowling.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh also experienced a five-wicket loss to New Zealand in Rawalpindi. Like Pakistan, they found it difficult to post a competitive total and failed to apply pressure with the ball during the match.

Even though they are out of the competition, both teams will be eager to finish their campaign on a positive note with a win in this upcoming match.

Match Details

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 9th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Feb 27, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Jaker Ali Anik

Batters: Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Towhid Hridoy, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah (c), Rishad Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs BAN My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Jaker Ali Anik, Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi (vc), Haris Rauf

