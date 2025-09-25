PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Ravichandran Ashwin signs historic deal with Sydney Thunder for BBL 2025-26, to play alongside former Pakistan captain

Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama

Who is Agastya Goel? Indian-origin teen meets Donald Trump after winning Int'l Physics Olympiad, has connection to THIS Indian state

Beware Pakistan! India develops aerospace, defence ecosystem, HAL to manufacture 97 fighter jets for IAF

How to plan a 8-day trip to Vietnam to see temples, markets, and stay with locals

Disha Patel: "Adaptation to new realities requires constant professional development"

What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...; shares fall to Rs...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses nearly Rs 80000 crore in just 5 days due to...

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'

Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, shares reason for breakups

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match is a virtual semifinal, with the winner securing a spot in the final against India. The encounter takes place on September 25 in Dubai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 03:26 PM IST

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Pakistan and Bangladesh aim to secure their place in the finals of the Asia Cup tournament as they face off in a crucial Super Four match on Thursday. Pakistan kept their chances alive with an exhilarating 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their second Super Fours match. While pursuing a modest yet challenging target of 134 runs, Hussain Talat (not out on 32) and Mohammad Nawaz (not out on 38) formed a decisive 58-run partnership to clinch a thrilling victory.

    On the other hand, Bangladesh, after triumphing in their Super Four opener against Sri Lanka, faced a disappointing 41-run loss to the defending champions, India. In their chase of a total of 169 runs, the Tigers were dismissed for a mere 127 runs. Despite a commendable innings from their opener Saif Hassan (69), Bangladesh succumbed to the Indian bowling attack.

    Live Streaming Details 

    When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match take place?

    The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will take place on Thursday, September 25, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. 

    Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match be played? 

    The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. 

    Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match? 

    The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. 

    Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live streaming be available? 

    The Sony Liv app and website will stream the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

    Squads

    Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan

    Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz

    Also read| 'Kya hai, kya nahi...dekh lenge': Shaheen Afridi fires back at Suryakumar Yadav’s remark on IND-PAK rivalry

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    From World War 3 to natural disasters, alien contact: Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface
    Baba Vanga's chilling prophecies for 2026 resurface
    Delhi High Court slams Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev after she makes an appeal to list his assets privately: 'Karisma Kapoor's children have the right to...'
    Delhi High Court slams Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev for this reason
    What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options
    What is H3N2 flu, spreading across Delhi-NCR? Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment
    Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama
    Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant, Triptii film
    Delhi Ashram Baba harassed female students, installed camera in hostel, threatened them with..., then got exposed by an IAF letter
    Delhi Ashram Baba harassed female students, installed camera in hostel
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
    Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
    From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE