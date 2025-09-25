PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match is a virtual semifinal, with the winner securing a spot in the final against India. The encounter takes place on September 25 in Dubai.

Pakistan and Bangladesh aim to secure their place in the finals of the Asia Cup tournament as they face off in a crucial Super Four match on Thursday. Pakistan kept their chances alive with an exhilarating 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their second Super Fours match. While pursuing a modest yet challenging target of 134 runs, Hussain Talat (not out on 32) and Mohammad Nawaz (not out on 38) formed a decisive 58-run partnership to clinch a thrilling victory.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, after triumphing in their Super Four opener against Sri Lanka, faced a disappointing 41-run loss to the defending champions, India. In their chase of a total of 169 runs, the Tigers were dismissed for a mere 127 runs. Despite a commendable innings from their opener Saif Hassan (69), Bangladesh succumbed to the Indian bowling attack.

Live Streaming Details

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will take place on Thursday, September 25, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

Squads

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz

Also read| 'Kya hai, kya nahi...dekh lenge': Shaheen Afridi fires back at Suryakumar Yadav’s remark on IND-PAK rivalry