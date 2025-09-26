PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh in Super 4 thriller, set up final against India

While India had already secured their place with a commanding performance in the Super 4s, Pakistan's win ensured they finished second in the standings, setting the stage for a blockbuster title showdown on Sunday, September 28.

In an exciting yet low-scoring match, Pakistan's bowlers maintained their composure to achieve a crucial victory over Bangladesh in the final Super 4 game of the Asia Cup 2025. This win advanced Pakistan to the tournament's final, where they will compete against their long-time rivals, India, in a much-anticipated clash.

The match, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, exemplified a batting struggle on a challenging pitch. Following a disappointing collapse of the top order, Pakistan's innings was salvaged by a significant 31-run contribution from Mohammad Haris and an important cameo from Mohammad Nawaz. The team managed to compile a fighting total of 135 for 8 in their 20 overs, a score that appeared inadequate at the time.

Nevertheless, Pakistan's bowlers, renowned for their skill, turned the match around. Spearheaded by an impressive opening spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi, the pacers dismantled the Bangladeshi top order. A disciplined and relentless performance from the fast bowlers, including Haris Rauf, maintained the pressure on Bangladesh throughout their chase. Despite a commendable effort from their lower order, they were unable to bridge the gap and were bowled out, falling short of the target.

This victory confirms the eagerly awaited India vs. Pakistan final. While India had already secured their place with a commanding performance in the Super 4s, Pakistan's win ensured they finished second in the standings, setting the stage for a blockbuster title showdown on Sunday, September 28. For Bangladesh, their Asia Cup journey concludes here, as the team narrowly missed out on a dream final.

