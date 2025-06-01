Pakistan aims to win the third game against Bangladesh to secure the series and boost confidence for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Bangladesh hopes to break their losing streak and finish the tour with a victory.

Pakistan is set to face off against Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I, taking place in Lahore, where the hosts have already clinched the series. The Men in Green secured victories in the first two matches of this series, with a particularly impressive performance in the second T20I. Their batters showcased their skills, and then the bowlers dismantled Bangladesh's batting order. With the series already decided, both teams are looking to finish strong. Pakistan aims to complete a clean sweep on home soil, while Bangladesh will be fighting to avoid a whitewash.

Live Streaming Details

Where is the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match taking place?

The 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match be played?

The match is scheduled for Sunday, June 1.

What is the start time for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Match?

The 3rd T20I will commence at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Match on TV?

Unfortunately, the third T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be broadcast live or available for livestreaming in India.

Pakistan is eager to clinch the third and final T20I, aiming for a memorable home victory after quite a while, hoping for a clean sweep. On the flip side, Bangladesh is determined to save face by winning this last match and avoiding a 3-0 series defeat against their neighbors.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam

Also read| Shubman Gill breaks silence on rift rumours with Hardik Pandya after on-field tensions with MI skipper