Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, new plan with Netflix subscription and 2GB daily data, at just Rs…

Rahul Gandhi's fresh jibe at Centre, says, 'no Dalit, tribal women in...'

When a poor blind priest refused to take Rs 20000 in help from Sudha Murty, his reason will leave you stunned

What is the main religion in Kim Jong Un's North Korea? It's not Buddhism, Christianity, it is...

Cricket

Cricket

PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Mushfiqur Rahim shatters plethora of records en route to 11th Test century

Mushfiqur Rahim made history by scoring his 11th Test century during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Mushfiqur Rahim shatters plethora of records en route to 11th Test century
Courtesy: X
Experienced batsman Mushfiqur Rahim narrowly missed out on a well-deserved double century, falling just short at 191 runs. Despite this, his exceptional performance propelled Bangladesh to a total of 565 in their first innings on Day 4 of the first Test of the two-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In response, Pakistan ended the day at 23-1, trailing by 94 runs after losing opener Saim Ayub early in the innings. Abdullah Shafique was holding steady at 12 runs, with captain Shan Masood at the other end on nine.

Bangladesh began Day 4 at 316-5, and Naseem Shah's impressive bowling (3-93) dismissed Litton Das for 56. However, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz displayed great resilience, preventing any further collapse. Mushfiqur's determination was evident as he reached his 11th test century and shared a 196-run partnership with Mehidy for the seventh wicket, leading Bangladesh to their highest total against Pakistan.

Unfortunately, Mushfiqur's impressive innings came to an end in the third session of Day 4 when he was caught behind off Mohammad Ali's delivery. He played a remarkable innings of 341 balls, including 22 fours and a six.

Despite Mushfiqur's departure, Mehidy Hasan Miraz continued to fight, scoring 77 runs and helping Bangladesh take the lead before they were eventually bowled out for 565.

Prior to Bangladesh's innings, Pakistan had declared their first innings at 448/6 after outstanding centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.

Mushfiqur Rahim shatters numerous records on Day 4 

During his remarkable innings of 191 runs on Day 4 of the 1st Test against Pakistan, Mushfiqur Rahim set a new standard by breaking multiple records. Rahim made history by becoming the oldest Bangladeshi batter to score a century in Test matches.

At the age of 37 years and 104 days, Rahim surpassed his own previous records and those of other notable players. His score of 191 also stands as the highest ever achieved by a Bangladeshi batter in Pakistan during a Test match.

Furthermore, Rahim now holds the record for the most centuries scored by a Bangladeshi batter in overseas Test matches, with a total of five centuries to his name. 

In comparison, other prominent Bangladeshi batters such as Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, and Mohammad Ashraful have also made significant contributions with multiple centuries scored in overseas Test matches.

Also read| From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
